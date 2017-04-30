Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) Stake Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fidelity & Guaranty Life were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,337,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) opened at 28.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity & Guaranty Life has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Fidelity & Guaranty Life had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $340 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity & Guaranty Life will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity & Guaranty Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Fidelity & Guaranty Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Fidelity & Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) is a holding company focused on obtaining controlling equity stakes in companies that operate across various industries. FGL’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms and in selected institutional markets.

