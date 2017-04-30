Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Position Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ferroglobe PLC worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe PLC by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) opened at 9.65 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm’s market cap is $1.66 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

GSM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a report on Saturday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Ferroglobe PLC Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

