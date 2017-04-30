Ferrari (RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 281,494 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.79. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 22.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ferrari by 29.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

