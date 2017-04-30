Fenner plc (LON:FENR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) traded up 1.584% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 335.423. 484,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.01. Fenner plc has a one year low of GBX 134.25 and a one year high of GBX 351.25. The stock’s market cap is GBX 650.34 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fenner plc (FENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/fenner-plc-fenr-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

FENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fenner plc from GBX 255 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. FinnCap increased their target price on shares of Fenner plc from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 385 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Fenner plc from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 380 ($4.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.92) target price on shares of Fenner plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.29).

About Fenner plc

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.