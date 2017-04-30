FBR & Co Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – FBR & Co lowered their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings in a note issued to investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) opened at 30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,030.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 158.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 860,447 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 167.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 112.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

