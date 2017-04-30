Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 18 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) opened at 22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/favorable-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-effect-starwood-property-trust-stwd-share-price-updated.html.

About Starwood Property Trust

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.