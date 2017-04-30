Cardinal Health (CAH) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.40

Headlines about Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardinal Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) opened at 72.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $16,835,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 682,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,688,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

