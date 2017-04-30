Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Safe Bulkers (SB) Share Price

Media coverage about Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safe Bulkers earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) opened at 2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company’s market cap is $211.16 million. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $32.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. Safe Bulkers’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

