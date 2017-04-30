Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Price

Press coverage about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,933 shares. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post $6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

