Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CBRE Group (CBG) Stock Price

News articles about CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) have been trending positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 2,049,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-cbre-group-cbg-stock-price.html.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $144,084.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,175 shares of company stock worth $5,784,723. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.