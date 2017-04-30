CyrusOne (CONE) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.28

Media stories about CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CyrusOne earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.84%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $599,551.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,956.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,132,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

