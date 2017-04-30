Mantech International Corp (MANT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mantech International Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mantech International Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mantech International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mantech International Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 132,961 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business earned $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.58 million. Mantech International Corp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mantech International Corp news, COO Kevin M. Phillips sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. William Varner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

