Knight Transportation (KNX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media headlines about Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knight Transportation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight Transportation in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Knight Transportation in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded Knight Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Knight Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Knight Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) opened at 34.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.74. Knight Transportation has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $38.80.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knight Transportation had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $271.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight Transportation will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

