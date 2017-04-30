Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.12

News headlines about Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers National Banc Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 67,740 shares of the company were exchanged. Farmers National Banc Corp has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company earned $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million. Farmers National Banc Corp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Farmers National Banc Corp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.12” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/farmers-national-banc-corp-fmnb-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-12.html.

About Farmers National Banc Corp

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc (Captive).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.