Facebook Inc (FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. Facebook reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,965,614 shares. Facebook has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $143.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 368,809 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $52,499,961.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $13,904,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,945,900 shares in the company, valued at $375,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,973,617 shares of company stock worth $830,999,169. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

