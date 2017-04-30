Fabrinet (FN) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fabrinet earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 39 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.75 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) traded down 2.48% on Friday, hitting $34.67. 1,596,071 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $3,135,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,500 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

