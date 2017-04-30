F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of F5 Networks worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded up 1.69% during trading on Friday, reaching $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,245 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business earned $518.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $149.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.44.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total transaction of $318,458.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $541,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at $853,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

