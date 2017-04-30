F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $132.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.97, but opened at $126.99. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. F5 Networks shares last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 644,066 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $138.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

In other news, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $591,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total value of $318,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,201,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

