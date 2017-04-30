Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 14,693 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The firm earned $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

