Exterran Corp (EXTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exterran Corp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) traded down 6.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 167,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm’s market cap is $973.88 million. Exterran Corp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The business earned $231.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264 million. Exterran Corp had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exterran Corp Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

