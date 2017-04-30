Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in March

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,371,159 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 28,965,227 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,164,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 12.2% in the third quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 79.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $71.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $68.50 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 6,560,967 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.97 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

