Exelon (EXC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the energy giant an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,349 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company earned $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.50 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Exelon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

In related news, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,119.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

