Exco Technologies Limited’s (XTC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) opened at 11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total value of C$120,796.00.

Exco Technologies Limited Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company’s segments include casting and extrusion, and automotive solutions. The casting and extrusion segment designs, develops and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling, and consumable parts for both aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

