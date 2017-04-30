Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evogene Ltd (NYSE:EVGN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evogene’s earnings. Evogene reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Evogene will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evogene.

Evogene (NYSE:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. The firm earned $1.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NYSE:EVGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Stockman Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Evogene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene (NYSE:EVGN) traded up 5.9269% on Thursday, reaching $5.3599. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Evogene has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $136.57 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. (Evogene) is a biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The Company is engaged in developing seed traits for improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, seed traits for biotic stress resistance, herbicides and bio-stimulants. The Company operates a seed business under its subsidiary Evofuel Ltd.

