Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $22.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $22.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.5 million to $100.7 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $118.3 million to $126.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company earned $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded down 0.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 150,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $632.12 million.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $12,541,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,258,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cintawati W. Putra sold 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $10,938,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,430,000 shares of company stock worth $45,829,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

