Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.08. Esterline Technologies reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esterline Technologies.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, CFO Robert David George sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,540,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $191,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,123 shares of company stock worth $24,581,207. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESL. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Esterline Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Esterline Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) traded down 2.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 100,958 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. Esterline Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

