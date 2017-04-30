Essendant (ESND) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Essendant earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) traded up 2.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 676,317 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $626.25 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Essendant has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $32.64.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Essendant’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essendant will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Essendant’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESND. Sidoti cut Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Essendant in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essendant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/essendant-esnd-getting-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

In other news, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $86,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,669.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Essendant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essendant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.