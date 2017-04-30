ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESCO Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. ESCO Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESCO Technologies.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business earned $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.17%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stephens set a $62.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) traded down 1.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,912 shares. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

