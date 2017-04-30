Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Commonwealth earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) opened at 31.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.21%. The company earned $103.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/equity-commonwealth-eqc-getting-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 33 properties, one land parcel and one property taken out of a service, classified as a land parcel, with a combined 16.1 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.