Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business earned $183 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) opened at 29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
