Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Beer Company Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Beer Company in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boston Beer Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer Company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer Company from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) opened at 144.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.50. Boston Beer Company has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $195.35.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The firm earned $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.33 million. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Beer Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Beer Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 81.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Beer Company news, insider Martin F. Roper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,719.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $1,039,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,703,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,262 shares of company stock worth $30,308,164. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

