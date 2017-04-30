Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm earned $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on Boston Private Financial Hldg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial Hldg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) traded down 2.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,883 shares. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 10.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg during the third quarter valued at $18,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Boston Private Financial Hldg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Boston Private Financial Hldg Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

