Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $415.96 and last traded at $416.24, with a volume of 256,651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 648.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.71.

The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.40 and a 200-day moving average of $370.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.94. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company earned $949.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.90, for a total value of $402,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $15,187,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Schwartz sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,381.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,029 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 50.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Equinix by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,582,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equinix by 840.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,299,000 after buying an additional 190,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equinix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,469,000 after buying an additional 96,962 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

