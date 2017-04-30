Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will post $155.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.03 million to $156.2 million. Envestnet reported sales of $131.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $155.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.47 million to $665.5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $744.4 million to $753 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) opened at 34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Envestnet has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $28,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,647 shares of company stock worth $3,416,522. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,775,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Envestnet by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 274,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 323.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 228,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $5,831,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $5,504,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

