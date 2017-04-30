Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 2,849,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm earned $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director James T. Hackett bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $420,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North American Management Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 164,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 240,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 75.1% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the third quarter worth about $54,204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 748,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

