Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.48 billion to $29.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners L.P..

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.42 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director James T. Hackett bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,848.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin E. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $420,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 18.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 9.9% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 8,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 117,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 2,849,332 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

