Ensco Plc (ESV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ensco Plc earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

ESV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $13.00 price objective on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 price objective on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ensco Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889,732 shares. Ensco Plc has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ensco Plc (ESV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ensco-plc-esv-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.