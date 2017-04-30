Energy Fuels (UUUU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

News stories about Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Fuels earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) opened at 1.75 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $122.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming.

