Energen Co. (EGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) to announce sales of $168.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Energen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.1 million and the highest is $179 million. Energen posted sales of $128.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energen will report full year sales of $168.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.77 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business earned $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) opened at 51.99 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $5.05 billion. Energen has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

In related news, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,895 shares of company stock worth $1,831,492. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Energen during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energen by 30.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Energen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Energen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

