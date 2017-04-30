Endo International plc – (ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,849 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 24,000,542 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,571,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Endo International plc – news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $57,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 139.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International plc – from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Endo International plc – from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endo International plc – from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Endo International plc – in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International plc – currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 11.37 on Friday. Endo International plc – has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Endo International plc – had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Endo International plc – will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

Endo International plc – Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

