Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Given News Impact Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Empire State Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 789,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Given News Impact Score of 0.26” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/empire-state-realty-trust-esrt-given-news-impact-score-of-0-26.html.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.