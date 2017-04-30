Empire District Electric Co (EDE) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Empire District Electric Co (NYSE:EDE) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Empire District Electric were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire District Electric during the third quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire District Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire District Electric by 22.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Empire District Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire District Electric by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire District Electric Co (NYSE:EDE) opened at 34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Empire District Electric Co has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/empire-district-electric-co-ede-stake-reduced-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

About Empire District Electric

The Empire District Electric Company is a regulated utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It provides services with in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Company operates its businesses in three segments: electric, gas and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire District Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire District Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.