Emergent Capital (EMG) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Emergent Capital (NYSE:EMG) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emergent Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Emergent Capital (NYSE:EMG) remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 3,492,420 shares of the company traded hands. Emergent Capital has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc, formerly Imperial Holdings, Inc, is a specialty finance company that invests in asset classes, primarily life settlements. The Company, through its subsidiary companies, owns a portfolio of approximately 630 life insurance policies (life settlements). The Company purchases individual policies and portfolios of life insurance policies and manages those assets based on actuarial and market data.

