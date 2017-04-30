Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect EMC (EMC) Stock Price

News articles about EMC (NYSE:EMC) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EMC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the information technology service provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of EMC (NYSE:EMC) traded up 0.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 102,673,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. EMC has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28.
About EMC
EMC Corporation (EMC) develops, delivers and supports the information technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services. EMC manages the Company as part of a federation of businesses: EMC Information Infrastructure, VMware Virtual Infrastructure, Pivotal and Virtustream.
