Embraer SA (ERJ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Embraer SA earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 994,570 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Embraer SA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Embraer SA’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Embraer SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Embraer SA in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

