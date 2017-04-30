Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.B) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Embotelladora Andina SA (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Embotelladora Andina SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Embotelladora Andina SA Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

