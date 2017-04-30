Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -0.12

News coverage about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) opened at 15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.15%. Analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EARN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

