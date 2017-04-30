Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae, Inc. operates electronic mortgage origination networks in the United States. The Company’s network and technology-enabled solutions help streamline and automate the mortgage origination process. Solutions offered by Ellie include Encompass software, a comprehensive operating system that handles key business and management functions involved in running a mortgage origination business, and serves as a gateway to the Ellie Mae Network. Through its solutions the Company also offers services like: automated preparation of the disclosure and closing documents; electronic document management and websites and electronic connectivity. Ellie Mae, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELLI. CIBC increased their target price on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Shares of Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 8.09% on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,209 shares. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edgar Luce sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $469,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,686.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $242,082.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,062 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,251.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at about $13,158,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

