Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Saturday. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 3,161,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,856,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $161,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,763,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,027,000 after buying an additional 1,983,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

