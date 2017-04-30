Brokerages Expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.1 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to announce sales of $247.1 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.16 million and the highest is $250 million. Electronics For Imaging posted sales of $245.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year sales of $247.1 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.19 million. Electronics For Imaging had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Electronics For Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,355 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Electronics For Imaging has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 14,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $680,549.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,068,890.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,391 shares of company stock worth $2,387,035. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 91.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 223,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

